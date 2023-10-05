Farmers disappointed with the amount of compensation announced by CM

October 05, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The compensation amount announced by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Thursday has disappointed the Delta farmers.

Talking to The Hindu over the phone, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, Sundara Vimalanathan has said that the compensation of ₹13,500 per hectare announced on Thursday did not commensurate to the actual loss suffered by the Delta farmers who had taken up ‘kuruvai’ cultivation this season.

While expressing displeasure, he exhorted the Tamil Nadu government to declare the Cauvery Delta districts as drought-hit like the Karnataka government which had declared some of the districts in the Cauvery Basin in that State as drought-hit areas.

He had also sought revision of the compensation amount per acre and not as declared on Thursday and urged the Tamil Nadu government to file a suit against Karnataka seeking compensation for the loss suffered by the Tamil Nadu farmers in view of its stubborn stance on the issue of sharing Cauvery waters with Tamil Nadu.

