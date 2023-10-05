HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers disappointed with the amount of compensation announced by CM

October 05, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The compensation amount announced by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Thursday has disappointed the Delta farmers.

Talking to The Hindu over the phone, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, Sundara Vimalanathan has said that the compensation of ₹13,500 per hectare announced on Thursday did not commensurate to the actual loss suffered by the Delta farmers who had taken up ‘kuruvai’ cultivation this season.

While expressing displeasure, he exhorted the Tamil Nadu government to declare the Cauvery Delta districts as drought-hit like the Karnataka government which had declared some of the districts in the Cauvery Basin in that State as drought-hit areas.

He had also sought revision of the compensation amount per acre and not as declared on Thursday and urged the Tamil Nadu government to file a suit against Karnataka seeking compensation for the loss suffered by the Tamil Nadu farmers in view of its stubborn stance on the issue of sharing Cauvery waters with Tamil Nadu.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.