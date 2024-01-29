Farmers demand withdrawal of law on land consolidation, increase in procurement price for paddy and sugarcane

January 29, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Members of various farmers’ associations, under the banner of Aikiya Vivasayigal Sangam (Samyukt Kisan Morcha - SKM), staged a demonstration in front of the Collector’s office in the city on Monday demanding withdrawal of the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act and in support of their other demands.

The agitation was led by P. Ayyakannu, State president, and P.R. Pandian, convenor, SKM, Tamil Nadu. The organisation, among other things, demanded increase in the procurement price of paddy to ₹3,500 a quintal and sugarcane to ₹4,000 a tonne; implementation of a separate crop insurance scheme for Tamil Nadu; sanction of ₹25,000 an acre as input compensation to farmers affected by disasters; sanction of cultivation incentive of ₹10,000 to farmers and release of water from the Cauvery till the end of February to meet the requirements of the samba/thaladi cultivation in delta districts.

The morcha also opposed the appointment of former Collector of Tiruvannamalai district B. Murugesh as Director of Agriculture as he had invoked the Goondas Act against farmers protesting against land acquisition for SIPCOT in the district.

The protesters presented a petition to the Collector M. Pradeep Kumar.