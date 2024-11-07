Farmers demand withdrawal of Land Consolidation Act

The Coordination Committee of All Farmers’ Associations of Tamil Nadu has urged the State government to withdraw the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Purposes) Act, 2023 as it is “detrimental” to agriculture operations, particularly in Delta districts.

Coordination Committee president P.R. Pandian told presspersons on Thursday that by notifying this Act in the gazette, the State government had created a situation wherein industries, particularly corporates could lay their hands on fertile lands encompassing waterbodies or water courses or even residential areas in the name of development.

Stating that no other State government had brought in such a “draconian” Act affecting the livelihood of the people and as well as of farmers, he demanded immediate withdrawal of the Act. Otherwise, the Coordination Committee would release the list of anti-people schemes and Acts conceived and implemented by the present government on January 1 and declare the year 2025 as the “Year of Protests”, he added.