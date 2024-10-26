Farmers demand renovation of tail-end stretch of Kattalai High Level Canal

Farmers have urged the State government to renovate the tail-end stretch of Kattalai High Level Canal (KHLC), a major irrigation canal in Karur and Tiruchi districts.

KHLC carries water from the Cauvery river at Mayanur in Karur district to Thayanur in Tiruchi district, a distance of about 62 km, and irrigates 23,774 acres in Karur and Tiruchi districts. Of the total area, 20,186 acres are in Karur district and the remaining come under Tiruchi district. The designed discharge at the head regulator of the canal is 411 cusecs.

In a major initiative aimed at improving the irrigation infrastructure in the two districts, the canal was refurbished under a renovation and modernisation project executed at an estimate of ₹335.50 crore a few years ago. Concrete lining was to be provided for the entire length of the canal, besides renovating the regulatory structures, under the project .

The project was sanctioned following persistent demands from farmers dependent on the canal, especially those in tail-end areas, for removal of accumulated silt and modernisation of KHLC as they were facing problems in getting water for irrigation every season over the past several years.

However, farmers in the tail-end areas still complain that they are not getting water, contending that the bed lining was provided only up to Inungur by the Water Resources Department, and demand that the renovation be done on the remaining stretch too.

“Farmers in Koundampatti, Kurichi, Mudalaipatti and other villages in the tail-end areas of the canal get meagre flow. We face difficulty in taking up cultivation and have to depend on rain to take up cultivation,” said ‘Koundampatti’ R. Subramanian, deputy secretary, Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association.

Mr. Subramanian, who has been lobbying for the cause for the past couple of years, says he could start samba cultivation only on Saturday after the wet spell over the past few days.

Although officials say there are only about 4,500 acres of ayacut area in the downstream stretch mentioned by the farmers, Mr. Subramanian claims that nearly 9,000 acres were affected and urges WRD to provide bed lining and retaining walls along the canal from Nachalur regulator to Thayanur at the earliest.

Ayilai Siva Suriyan, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India, too raised the issue at the monthly farmers grievances meeting on Friday and urged WRD to take up renovation of the remaining stretch of the canal.

A senior WRD official said the work on the remaining stretch of KHLC could be taken up along with renovations planned on the New Kattalai High Level Canal, another major irrigation canal fed by the Cauvery.

