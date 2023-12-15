GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers demand release of water from Mettur

‘Samba’ crop raised in the old Cauvery delta areas such as in Budalur, Thanjavur, Papanasam, Valangaiman, Kumbakonam, Thirupanandal and Thiruvidaimaruthur Panchayat Unions were withering, says association

December 15, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India (CPI), and the Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee (CRRC) have stressed the need to release water from the Stanley Reservoir, Mettur, to prevent withering of the standing ‘samba’ crop.

While the farmers’ association passed a resolution at its State Executive Committee meeting chaired by Sangam’s State general secretary P.S. Masilamani demanding the immediate release of water for irrigation from the Mettur dam, the coordinator of CRRC, P. Maniarasan, in a statement issued here on Friday claimed that ‘samba’ crop raised at several hamlets in the old Cauvery delta areas such as in Budalur, Thanjavur, Papanasam, Valangaiman, Kumbakonam, Thirupanandal and Thiruvidaimaruthur Panchayat Unions were on the verge of withering for want of water. Cultivation in the areas fed by the Grand Anicut canal was in doldrums as a meagre quantity of water being released into the canal.

Pointing out that water from Mettur was released in the past while the dam’s water level stood at 45 feet, Mr. Maniarasan urged the State government to release water immediately since the present level had crossed 70 feet.

The sangam had passed a resolution urging the State government to prevail upon the Karnataka government to release water due for the lower riparian State as per the Court directions.

