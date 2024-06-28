GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers demand inclusion of urea, fertilizers in the kuruvai package

They say only those who had taken up mechanised sowing alone stand to benefit under the package and the small and medium farmers would be left out of coverage

Published - June 28, 2024 06:14 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of farmers in Thanjavur district have sought the inclusion of urea and fertilizers in the Delta Kuruvai Cultivation Special Package Scheme 2024.

Participating in the monthly agriculture grievance meeting in Thanjavur on Friday, they pointed out that in the past small and medium farmers benefited as the urea/fertilizers were distributed to them under the kuruvai package. But this time, those who had taken up mechanised sowing alone stand to benefit under the package under which they would get ₹4,000 per acre.

He said a large number of farmers were not in a position to avail this benefit and the chances of “misappropriation of funds” under this head could not be ruled out.

Stating that the enumeration of beneficiary farmers under the scheme was yet to commence, G. Srinivasan of Ganapathi Agraharam, a progressive farmer, wanted to know whether the financial assistance of ₹4,000 an acre for mechanised sowing would be credited to the bank accounts of farmers or would be distributed in cash.

Seeking the inclusion of urea/fertilizers in the scheme, he said in case the implementation of the package gets delayed, tokens could be distributed to farmers to draw fertilizers from the cooperative institutions and the amount could be settled directly by the State government.

V. Jeevakumar of Budalur said the amount under the package should not be paid by cash.

Farmers also demanded a minimum support price of ₹3,000 per quintal for paddy.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / agriculture

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.