Farmers demand inclusion of sugarcane in Pongal gift hamper

December 26, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The BJP and Desiya Thennidia Nadigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam on Monday staged separate protests in Tiruchi demanding the inclusion of sugarcane in the Pongal gift hamper distributed by the State government.

The protesters, who gathered in front of the District Collectorate, raised slogans against the government for “acting against the interests of farmers” by excluding sugarcane from the gift hamper to be given for Pongal.

The farmers led by Sangam president P. Ayyakannu urged the State to include sugarcane in the Pongal gift hamper and procure them directly from the farmers at a fair price of ₹15 per cane.

Mr. Ayyakannu said the government procurement of sugarcane in bulk quantity during the previous years for the Pongal festival had helped the farmers much as their livelihood was safeguarded.

Similarly, the BJP cadre demonstrated in front of the District Collectorate insisting on inclusion of sugarcane, coconut and jaggery in the gift hamper. They demanded that the State procure sugarcane, coconut and palm jaggery from farmers.