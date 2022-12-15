Farmers demand immediate sanction of compensation for crops damaged by rain

December 15, 2022 06:37 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

State protest in Kollidam in Mayiladuthurai district

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers stage a road blockade at Kollidam in Mayiladuthurai district on Thursday.

A large number of farmers staged a protest at Kollidam in Mayiladuthurai district on Thursday demanding immediate sanction of compensation for crops damaged by the spell of heavy rain last month.

The farmers resorted to a road blockade on Kollidam Kadaiveedhi as part of the protest, which initially began as a demonstration. The farmers later marched to the Kadaiveedhi and squatted on the road to highlight their demand. Senior Revenue officials held talks with the agitators, who dispersed later.

The agitation was led by P.R. Pandian, president, Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu. The committee was demanding, among other things, declaration of Sirkazhi and Tharangampadi taluks as disaster hit and immediate sanction of ₹30,000 an acre as compensation to the affected farmers. They were also demanding sanction of ₹10,000 as compensation to farm labourers and ₹5,000 to all family card holders in the affected areas.

Support our reporting.
The district officials, during the talks, had told them that a recommendation to declare the two taluks as disaster hit has been already sent to the government . They also said the government would soon come out with announcements on the sanction of compensation, following which the agitation was temporarily suspended, Mr.Pandian told T he Hindu.

Crops on over 34,500 hectares in the district were hit badly by the rainfall, especially the 44 cm of rainfall recorded on November 11 in Srikazhi taluk. Farmers had been demanding sanction of adequate compensation for the crop losses.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
