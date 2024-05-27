GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Farmers demand immediate assessment of summer crop loss

Published - May 27, 2024 05:27 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu All Farmers Associations Coordination Committee has urged the State government to carry out an assessment of the crop damages caused by the recent summer rain.

Talking to media persons at Mannargudi on Monday, committee chairman P. R. Pandian said summer paddy and other crops such as cotton, groundnut and sesame were damaged in the rain, causing losses to farmers. The rain had caused extensive damage to the horticulture crops such as banana.

Citing the model code of conduct as a reason for non-assessment of crop loss by the Tamil Nadu government was not acceptable. The State government should get permission from the Election Commission and take up the exercise immediately.

He had also demanded ₹35,000 per acre for paddy, ₹50,000 per acre for cotton and ₹1 lakh for banana crop as compensation. For other crops, the compensation should be arrived at based on the actual cost of expenditure incurred by the cultivators.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.