Farmers demand immediate assessment of summer crop loss

The Tamil Nadu All Farmers Associations Coordination Committee has urged the State government to carry out an assessment of the crop damages caused by the recent summer rain.

Talking to media persons at Mannargudi on Monday, committee chairman P. R. Pandian said summer paddy and other crops such as cotton, groundnut and sesame were damaged in the rain, causing losses to farmers. The rain had caused extensive damage to the horticulture crops such as banana.

Citing the model code of conduct as a reason for non-assessment of crop loss by the Tamil Nadu government was not acceptable. The State government should get permission from the Election Commission and take up the exercise immediately.

He had also demanded ₹35,000 per acre for paddy, ₹50,000 per acre for cotton and ₹1 lakh for banana crop as compensation. For other crops, the compensation should be arrived at based on the actual cost of expenditure incurred by the cultivators.