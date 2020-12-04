Farmers demand compensation

TIRUVARUR

Claiming that samba paddy cultivated on 25 lakh acres in Tamil Nadu remain submerged in rainwater, Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu has urged the government to sanction a compensation of ₹ 30,000 an acre to the affected farmers.

Around 10 lakh acres of Samba crop in delta districts have been submerged in rainwater stagnated on the fields in view of the incessant heavy rain for the past three days, P.R. Pandian, president of the committee, in a press release claimed.

Another 15 lakh acres of paddy crop in Kanyakumari, Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Pudukottai, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts has also been flooded with rainwater in view of the heavy precipitation caused due to two cyclonic storms, he maintained.

Apart from paddy, sugarcane, plantain and other horticulture crop have also suffered extensive damage due to Nivar and Burevi cyclonic storm systems. Thus, Mr.Pandian demanded that ₹ 30,000 per acre should be provided as compensation to the farmers who have cultivated paddy and necessary steps to be initiated to ensure that they were adequately compensated for the loss through the crop insurance scheme.

Coconut, plantain and other crop cultivators should also be compensated commensurate to the loss suffered by them, he added and urged the Union Government to release ₹ 10,000 crore to the State government to extend relief assistance to the affected farmers.