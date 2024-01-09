ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers demand closure of soap companies

January 09, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India, has demanded the closure of two soap companies functioning in Thanjavur district.

Members of the association walked out of the Revenue Divisional-level agriculture grievance meeting held at Kumbakonam on Tuesday and staged a demonstration at the RDO office complex, Kumbakonam, demanding the closure of soap companies functioning at Theepambalpuram in Neikunnam village panchayat near Ammapettai.

The demonstrators claimed that the existence of the soap companies spoiled the environment and affected the agricultural operations in the region. They urged the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to inspect the soap companies and order their closure.

