Tiruchirapalli

Farmers demand ₹50, 000 as compensation

Farmers from Mela and Kizha Uloor hamlets at the Thanjavur Collectorate on Monday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A section of farmers from Mela and Kizha Uloor hamlets have demanded compensation of ₹ 50,000 per acre from the State Government for loss of crop due to inundation.

In a memorandum they submitted at the District Collectorate here on Monday, they claimed that well-grown paddy as well as transplanted crop have submerged as rainwater was stagnating on their fields due to the heavy rain that lashed Thanjavur district last week. Stating that they had spent around ₹ 30,000 per acre to raise the crop, they urged the District Administration to conduct a survey of their fields and provide a compensation of ₹ 50,000 per acre.

