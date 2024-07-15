Farmers criticise State government’s handling of Cauvery issue

The Tamil Nadu Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam has deplored the Tamil Nadu government’s handling of the Cauvery issue.

In a statement released from Mannargudi on Monday, sangam general secretary P.R.Pandian said the Cauvery water sharing between the States that remained as an issue for over five decades came to a logical conclusion only through the litigation filed and pursued by the delta farmers.

The State government which had earlier withdrawn its petition in this case later joined in the case filed by the farmers association, he added.

Stating that the formation of the Cauvery Water Management Authority and the Regulatory Committee was an outcome of this litigation successfully fought by the farmers, he regretted that the Tamil Nadu government failed to ensure that the autonomous body acted according to the Supreme Court order that spelt out the mechanism for sharing of Cauvery water among the States.

Mr. Pandian condemned the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to convene a meeting of legislative party leaders only to discuss the current situation and a pass resolution to prevail upon the Centre and the CWMA to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court order by the Karnataka government.

Leaving out the farmers’ associations and political parties, which did not have their representation in the Legislative Assembly or the Parliament, from the meeting amounted to deriding them though they had contributed to upholding the State’s right over the Cauvery water, he said.

Meanwhile, a group of farmers led by the Thamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangangalin Kootiyakam, ‘kakkarai’ R.Sugumaran staged a demonstration near the Thanjavur Collectorate on Monday morning, demanding that all those Delta farmers who have taken up ‘kuruvai’ crop this season should be covered under the “Delta Kuruvai Cultivation Special Package Scheme 2024”.

As per the scheme, only those who have taken up machine sowing were eligible to receive ₹ 4,000 per acre through bank accounts and the benefit was not extended to those who have carried out the sowing with the help of agricultural labourers, they pointed out.

