Farmers criticise fertilizer price hike

A section of farmers’ representatives in Tiruchi district have opposed the hike in fertilizer price and staged a demonstration before the Collector’s Office prior to monthly grievance meeting.

Puliyur A.Nagarajan, president, farmers’ wing of the Tamil Maanila Congress, complained that the prices of DAP and potash have been increased by ₹350 a bag. The prices of complex fertilizer and zinc sulphate have also gone up. The weight of the urea has been reduced by five kg for a bag.

He said farmers have been affected badly.

Blaming decontrol of fertilizer prices for the situation, he called upon the State and Central governments to ensure that fertilizers were made available to farmers at the old rates.

Ayilai Sivasuriyan, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India, said that old stocks of fertilizers were being sold at new rates and the Maximum Retail Price was not printed on some of the fertilizer bags.

Collector K.Rajamani directed the Agriculture Department officials to ensure that old stocks were sold at old rates. Responding to a complaint from N.Veerasekaran, coordinator, Ayyan Vaical Pasanatharar Sangam, he instructed the officials to check and ensure that only certified paddy seeds were sold.

Mr.Veerasekaran said that a couple of private companies were selling seeds at ₹180-200 a kg (against the normal government rate of ₹35-50 a kg) in the open market and suspected that it could be genetically modified seeds.

Pointing out that the government was yet to announce allotment for free farm power connections yet, he said there was apprehension among farmers who were being encouraged to go in for solar or diesel pump-sets under government schemes.

P.Viswanathan of the Tamizhaga Eri Mattrum Attru Pasana Vivasayigal Sangam alleged irregularities in execution of the kudimaramathu scheme and called for a thorough probe.

Mr. Rajamani urged farmers to insure the samba paddy crop within the deadline of November 30. While farmers who are given crop loans are covered under the Prime Minister’s Insurance scheme, there has been a poor response from farmers who have not taken loans. “There seems to be a misconception among some farmers that insurance premium has to be paid only when there is damage to crop. They should insure their crop to get relief in case of damage to crop by natural vagaries,” he said.