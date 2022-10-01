Farmers complain of shortage of fertilizers ahead of samba cultivation

Farmers’ grivence day meeting under way in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Complaints of short supply of fertilizers ahead of samba cultivation were raised by a cross-section of farmers’ representatives here on Friday.

Flagging the issue at the farmers’ grievance redress meeting, R. Subramanian, deputy secretary, Cauvery Delta Farmers’ Welfare Association, said urea, potash and complex fertilizers were not available in some of the primary agricultural cooperative societies.

He was supported by P.Viswanathan, president, Tamizha Eri Mattrum Attru Pasana Vivasayigal Sangam and P. Ayyakannu, president, Desiya Thennindia Nadigal Innaippu Vivasayigal Sangam. Some of the farmers alleged that private dealers were forcing them to buy other products along with urea and other fertilizers. Even in cooperative societies, they were forced to buy micro nutrients while sanction of crop loans, they alleged.

N .Veerasekaran, State Secretary, Bharathiya Kisan Sangam, called for higher allocation of fertilizers to cooperative societies than private dealers.

Responding to the complaints, Collector M.Pradeep Kumar offered to provide the stock position in various cooperative societies to the farmers’ representatives and urged them to specify the society where shortage was reported.

Earlier, Mr. Subramanian urged the state government to construct a barrage across Cauvery River between Umayalpuram and Marudhur. Although a proposal was drawn up earlier, it was not pursued. The government should allot funds for the project as it would be of immense benefit to farmers of the region. Apart from help improving the groundwater table, the barrage would help ensure flow of water to the tail-end areas of the irrigation canals in surrounding areas, he said.

Mr. Ayyakannu complained that tenant farmers were facing difficulties in obtaining crop loans as the societies were making “unreasonable demands” such as clearance from temple administrations or the land owner’s signature. Mr.Viswanathan urged the government to ensure that paddy with a moisture content of up to 20% was procured at the direct purchase centres.

Mr.Veerasekaran called for proper maintenance and repair of shutters or irrigation tanks and water courses to prevent wastage of water.