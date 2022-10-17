Farmers cautioned about imminent rise in water level in Coleroon river

ADVERTISEMENT
Farmers and livestock rearers along the Coleroon river were alerted on Sunday about the imminent rise in the water level following the heavy discharge of water from Mettur dam due to widespread rainfall in Cauvery catchment areas.
Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver joined the officials and staff of Water Resources Department in issuing warnings to the farmers and livestock rearers to move to safety at the river embankments in and around Thiruvaiyaru, including Vilangudi and Vaidyanathanpettai. A banner was put up at Vaidyanathanpettai advising people to keep away from the embankment.