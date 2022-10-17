Farmers cautioned about imminent rise in water level in Coleroon river

The Hindu Bureau THANJAVUR
October 17, 2022 14:40 IST

Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver uses a portable public address system to alert a livestock rearer along the Coleroon river at Vilangudi near Thiruvaiyaru on Sunday about the heavy discharge of water from Mettur dam . | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Farmers and livestock rearers along the Coleroon river were alerted on Sunday about the imminent rise in the water level following the heavy discharge of water from Mettur dam due to widespread rainfall in Cauvery catchment areas.

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver joined the officials and staff of Water Resources Department in issuing warnings to the farmers and livestock rearers to move to safety at the river embankments in and around Thiruvaiyaru, including Vilangudi and Vaidyanathanpettai. A banner was put up at Vaidyanathanpettai advising people to keep away from the embankment.

