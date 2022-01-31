Farmers call off tractor rally to Chennai

The Desiya Thennidia Nadigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam on Monday called off its plan to take out a tractor rally to Chennai to present petitions to the Governor and the Chief Minister after police denied them permission but not before staging a brief protest.

A strong posse of police thwarted the rally, led by association president P. Ayyakannu, from proceeding towards Chennai on Tiruchi-Chennai Highway near No.1 Tollgate. The farmers staged a protest by squatting on the road for sometime, but were later persuaded to withdraw. They decided to call off the rally after senior police officials held talks with Mr. Ayyakannu.

The association had planned to meet the Governor and Chief Minister in Chennai on Tuesday and present petitions highlighting a 10-point charter of demands including steps to execute the Godavari-Cauvery and the Cauvery-Gundar rivers inter-linking projects, sanction of agriculture loans based on the scale of finance for the crops and waiver of crop loans converted as medium-term loans in 2016.

The organisation opposed the move to construct a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu by the Karnataka government. It urged the State government to eradicate corruption at direct purchase centres and ensure that farmers were not forced to pay bribes for selling their paddy.