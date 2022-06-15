Farmers call for early completion of Kottarai reservoir project

The project was announced in 2013 and was scheduled for completion in 2018

Farmers have urged the State government to bring to fruition the Kottarai reservoir, which is being built across the Maruthaiyar River in Perambalur district, at the earliest by completing the construction of the two irrigation canals proposed under the project.

The project, announced in 2013, was taken up at an estimated cost of ₹108 crore. The reservoir was meant to harvest the rain flow in the Maruthaiyar and a couple of other jungle streams.

Work on construction of the reservoir with a storage capacity of 212.45 million cubic feet of water began in March 2016. The bunds of the reservoir run for a length of about 2,300 metres with two irrigation sluices. Two irrigation canals are being built – one running a distance of 9.91 km and the other about 6.6 km.

The project was supposed to irrigate nearly 4,200 acres of dry land in Kottarai, Adhanur, Koothur, Bujangarayanallur, Nochikulam, Thondapadi, Azhagiripalayam, Koodalur and Sathanur. Besides, it would help improve the groundwater table substantially in the region and enable farmers to cultivate two crops a year.

It was scheduled to be completed by March 2018. However, the works were affected during the pandemic and resumed subsequently. Besides, issues related to land acquisition were also delaying the completion of the construction of canals. About 1,100 acres of land, including nearly 890 acres of private holdings, were to be acquired for the project.

R. Raja Chidambaram, State secretary, Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, says it is regrettable that the project sanctioned about nine years ago is yet to come to fruition. “We urge the authorities to take steps to complete the project fully so that it benefits farmers,” he said.

According to sources in the Water Resources Department, a major portion of the land acquisition has been completed, except for a few cases in dispute, and the district administration is taking steps to complete the process at the earliest. Nearly 90% of the works have been completed. Once the land acquisition is completed, the project will be completed in three months.