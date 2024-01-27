Farmers booked by local police and RPF for staging a rail roko

January 27, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee members were baffled after two law enforcement agencies in Thanjavur district booked them for staging a rail roko demonstration at Budalur last September.

First, the Budalur Police booked them under sections 143 and 341 of IPC for blocking the movement of the Cholan Express at Budalur railway station on September 26 last year. The demonstrators led by the CRRC coordinator, P. Maniarasan staged the demonstration on September 26, 2023, urging the Centre to ensure that water was released from the dams in Karnataka to save the standing crop in the Delta districts of Tamil Nadu.

All of them, Maniarasan and 145 others against whom the Budualur Police filed a case were let off on the same day evening on production of ‘own bond’.

Meanwhile, on January 11 this year, Maniarasan said he received a summon from the Railway Protection Force, Thanjavur Junction, asking him to appear at the Office of the Inspector, RPF, Thanjavur for recording his statement in connection with the rail roko demonstration held at Budalur on September 26, 2023. The RPF has booked a case under sections 147 and 147(a) of the Railway Act – 1989 (Amended Act 2003) against Maniarsan and 145 others in connection with Budalur demonstration.

Though baffled by the act of two law enforcing agencies booking cases concerning the same ‘crime’, Maniarasan appeared before the RPF Inspector and submitted that staging a rail roko was the democratic right of the farmers who were denied their rights over the Cauvery water.

Later talking to reporters, Maniarasan said that he viewed the filing of a case under the Railway Act as nothing but an effort to stifle the democratic voice of farmers against the Central and Karnataka governments which often neglect the interests of Tamil Nadu Delta farmers.

“It is surprising to note that the RPF taking such a serious view of the Budalur agitation while similar agitations on railway lines for months by farmers and other agitating groups were allowed in the Northern States in the recent past”, he added.