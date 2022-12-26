Farmers’ body opposes extending distribution of fortified rice in PDS

December 26, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association, Tamil Nadu, has condemned the move to extend the supply of fortified rice through the public distribution system to all districts of Tamil Nadu.

At present, the fortified rice with three nutrients – iron, folate and vitamin B12 – is being supplied to Antyodaya Anna Yojana and priority household family card holders in Tiruchi, Vidhuthunagar and Ramanathapuram districts in order to address anaemia and micro-nutrient deficiency.

Addressing the press here on Monday, committee president P. R. Pandian criticised the Union and State governments for declaring 2023 as ‘Year of Millets’ and extending the supply of fortified rice through the PDS simultaneously.

Referring to the statements of several political leaders across the world professing that the millets grown in Tamil Nadu had high medicinal values that could help combat the novel coronavirus, Mr. Pandian regretted that it was absurd to promote the consumption of fortified rice under the pretext of malnutrition.

Stating that farmers were in a state of confusion whether the Tamil Nadu government was backing up the “corporatisation” move, he called upon the Chief Minister to clear the apprehension by taking suitable action to save the farmers.

Mr. Pandian urged the Chief Minister to respond positively to the recent agitations of sugarcane farmers in the State by including sugarcane and jaggery in the Pongal gift hamper as they had raised the crop anticipating that the produce would be procured by the State government without fail.

He also sought his intervention in the Thanjavur district Thirumandankudi Private Sugar Mill sugarcane cultivators’ issue to find a solution that would not put the cane cultivators into a financially disadvantageous situation.