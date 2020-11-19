Farmers’ body opposes announcement on offshore exploration

The Tamil Nadu All Farmers Associations Coordination Committee has alleged that the Union Government was trying to subvert the Tamil Nadu Government’s announcement that Cauvery delta will be a protected agriculture zone, through its declaration that offshore oil exploration projects will be allowed along the coastline.

In a statement, P. R. Pandian, president of the Coordination Committee, pointed out that in order to protect the delta region, the Tamil Nadu government had declared it as a protected agriculture zone. However, three months ago, the Union Government made an announced that permission had been granted for exploration of hydrocarbon and subsequently reiterated that offshore hydrocarbon exploration activities would be allowed along the coastline of the delta districts.

This had raised a suspicion that offshore hydrocarbon exploration facilities could be used to extract the hydrocarbon from beneath the agriculture fields by pushing the pipelines from the sea or sea bed, he said.

The Union Government has been granting permission for projects that ruin Tamil Nadu, he alleged, citing the Centre’s move to accept Kerala Government’s proposal to construct a new dam at Mulla Periyar in order to derive political mileage ahead of elections to the Assembly in that State.

He called upon the Central Government to clarify its stand on these issues before the end of this month. Else, the Committee would mobilise the support of farmers and fishermen in Tamil Nadu to stage black flag demonstrations while the Union Ministers visit the State from January 2021, Mr. Pandian said.