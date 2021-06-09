Farmers’ body flays banks

THANJAVUR

09 June 2021 18:26 IST

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam has alleged that a section of farmers in Budalur and Thanjavur blocks have been prevented from availing financial assistance extended to them through Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana scheme.

In a memorandum addressed to Collector M. Govinda Rao, Sangam’s Thanjavur district secretary N.V. Kannan said ₹2,000 each, released under the scheme, had been credited in the bank accounts of 19 farmers at a nationalised bank at Budalur recently.However, when they went to the bank to draw the amount, officials told that their accounts had been blocked and refused to entertain their request for withdrawal of money.

Advertising

Advertising

Similarly, another nationalised bank functioning in Thanjavur Corporation area also declared that the accounts of some farmers were blocked and refused to disburse the assistance amounts.

Regretting the ‘uncustomer-friendly’ attitude of the banks, Mr. Kannan urged the Collector to intervene and help the beneficiaries avail the financial assistance of ₹6,000 per annum extended to them through the banks.