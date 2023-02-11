ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers bodies stage protest against Union Budget

February 11, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Members of farmers bodies affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a ‘budget burning’ demonstrations at various places in Thanjavur district on Saturday.

Participating in the demonstrations held at Thanjavur, Peravurani, Pattukottai, Ooranipuram, Thiruvaiyaru, Orathanadu, Budalur, Sengipatti, and Ammapettai the CPI(M) cadre raised slogans condemning the Union government for slashing the allocation of subsidy for food security, fertilizers and rural employment guarantee schemes. They also objected to the deletion of farmers in large numbers from the PMKISAN annual assistance scheme.

