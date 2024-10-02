ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers block roads in Nagapattinam demanding crop insurance compensation

Published - October 02, 2024 08:24 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association General Secretary PR Pandian and other members staged a protest in Puthur road, Nagapattinam Town | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

NAGAPATTINAM

Farmers owning allegiance to Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association staged protests in different parts of Delta districts, including Nagapattinam, protesting against delay in distribution of compensation for crop losses under the government’s insurance scheme.

While the farmers blocked Puthur Road here, while in Vedaranyam taluk, protests took place in Sengathalai village. P.R. Pandian, general secretary of the association, led the protest at Puthur Road. The police and revenue officials held a negotiation with the farmers and asked them to give up the protest by promising that their demands would be taken to the notice of senior officials. More than 100 protesters, including Mr. Pandian, were taken into custody as they refused to give up the protest.. All of them were released in the afternoon.

According to sources, the association staged protests in over 20 locations across the Delta region, including Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, and Nagapattinam.

The protests stem from frustration with the State government’s alleged failure to secure adequate compensation for farmers, despite repeated appeals following natural disasters that have severely impacted their crops.

