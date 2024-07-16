ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers block railway lines, roads in protest against Karnataka not releasing T.N.’s share of Cauvery water

Published - July 16, 2024 06:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Several farmers blocked the railway line and stopped the Vasco Da Gama-Velankanni Express train at Thanjavur junction; protests were held at Aranthangi, Mannargudi and Pattukottai railway stations

The Hindu Bureau

A group of farmers staging rail roko agitation at Thanjavur station. | Photo Credit: R. Vengadesh

Several farmers resorted to rail roko and road roko agitation in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts on Tuesday condemning Karnataka for not releasing Tamil Nadu’s due share of Cauvery water.

They urged the Centre to intervene in the matter and ensure that Tamil Nadu got its due share of Cauvery water every month. 

A group of farmers owing allegiance to Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam squatted on the railway track in front of the Vasco Da Gama-Velankanni Express train at Thanjavur junction.

The farmers also condemned the Centre for remaining a “mute spectator” without taking any steps in ensuring the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The agitation was led by sangam’s State general secretary Sami. Natarajan. About 85 farmers were arrested, said the police. 

A group of farmers attempted to block the railway line at Pattukottai station in Thanjavur district was prevented by the police. The protesting farmers blocked the road in front of the railway station and were arrested.

The police said a section of farmers, led by CPI MLA Marimuthu blocked the railway line, at Thiruthuraipoondi station. A similar agitation was held at Mannargudi station. 

A group of farmers owing allegiance to the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam staged a demonstration in front of the Aranthangi railway station in Pudukottai district.

