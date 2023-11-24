Farmers begin to drain water from inundated fields to save the standing paddy crop in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts

November 24, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Farmers in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts have swung into action to drain water from their inundated agricultural fields with the rain receding in the last two days. Intermittent spells of rain had lashed the region for over a fortnight after the onset of northeast monsoon.

Farmers have raised concern over the damages to the standing paddy crops beause of heavy rain and inundation of vast tracts of agricultural fields. In many parts of Sirkazhi and Tharangambadi taluks in Mayiladuthurai district, farmers have deployed motors to pump water from the inundated fields to save the standing paddy crops.

Official sources said the district administration had been extending support to farmers in draining water from the fields, besides extending similar facilities to residents living in low-lying areas. Collector A.P. Mahabharathi inspected the spots where water was being pumped out from inundated agricultural fields and residential areas at Kidarankondan in Tharangambadi taluk. He directed the officials to take steps on priority to clear the thick carpets of water hyacinth and other weeds to ensure free flow of water in the drains.

Meanwhile, residents of tsunami rehabilitation colonies in the coastal areas, including at Pazhayar in Sirkazhi, had raised concerns about the persistent problem of water stagnation in their locality during heavy rain. They sought the intervention of the district administration to find a permanent solution to prevent flooding. After inspecting the infrastructure in the colony, Mr. Mahabharathi directed officials from the Department of Rural Development to chalk out a plan for constructing storm-water drain.

Crops damaged

Paddy crops on over 750 acres in Melapudhanur, Poosalangudi, Pillali, Kaaraiyur, Virkudi, and several other villages in Nagapattinam district suffered damages due to rainwater inundation. Collector Johny Tom Varghese inspected the fields and directed the officials to clear blockages in water channels to drain water.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall of up to moderate intensity till the weekend in the delta districts.