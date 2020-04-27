Farmers begin selling produce outside Kallikudi market

A group of farmers belonging to the Manikandam Block began selling vegetables outside the Kallikudi market on Madurai Road here on Monday morning. The farmers have sought the District Collector’s intervention in allotment of shops within the market so that they could sell their produce.

Around 40 farmers gathered outside the Kallikudi market at 7 a.m. on Monday morning following an initiative taken by Tiruchi District Makkal Valar Sangham (Tiruchi District Human Development Association), an organisation led by former agriculture minister K. P. Krishnan. In a letter to the Collector, Mr. Krishnan had informed the authorities of the move on Sunday night.

Mr. Krishnan said he believed that a vegetable shortage was probable in the district, even as large quantities of farmers’ produce was rotting and it was for this reason that he took the initiative to sell from the Kallikudi market. “We are not encouraging them to procure and sell. They will only sell what they had grown,” he said. The location was chosen as crores of funds had gone into constructing the market which was unused.

Farmers sold potatoes, groundnuts, bottle guards, onions and other vegetables at low prices outside the market. “We have asked the District Collector for permission as shops within the market was allotted for farmers too. We are awaiting his response,” he said.

District Collector S. Sivarasu told The Hindu that he would not intervene if a handful of farmers were selling their produce. “Farmers across the district are selling their produce on cycles and on pushcarts. We will take action if large crowds gather at one spot and do not follow personal distancing,” he said. Regarding permission for sales at the market, the Collector said that the matter is under review. “There are 35 shops allotted for farmers within the market. The matter has been placed before the State government which will take a decision,” he said.