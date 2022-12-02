Farmers attempt to stall bypass road project work

December 02, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers in Thiruvaiyaru region on Friday attempted to stall the ₹191-crore 6.50 km bypass road project being implemented by the Highways Department at Kandiyur. However, they were prevented by the police and the road laying work through the acquired agricultural lands around Thiruvaiyaru continued. Right from the announcement on laying of the bypass road to reduce traffic congestion in Thiruvaiyaru town, a demand put forth by the residents of Thiruvaiyaru for decades, farmers associations have opposed the project. They claimed that instead of laying the road through fertile lands at Kandiyur, Arasur, Thirupoonthuruthi and a few other villages around Thiruvaiyaru, the encroachments on the major thoroughfare passing through the town could be removed and the road widened to accommodate the increased flow of traffic.

