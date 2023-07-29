HamberMenu
Farmers associations urge T.N. govt. to prevent building dam at Mekedatu

July 29, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Joint Movement of Tamil Nadu Farmers Associations on Saturday passed a resolution urging the State government to exert pressure on the Centre to prevent the Karnataka government from constructing a dam at Mekedatu across the Cauvery.

At its general body meeting in Tiruchi, movement members said the Karnataka government had failed to release the desired quantum of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu during June and July. As a result, over five lakh acres of paddy cultivated during the kuruvai season in Cauvery delta districts suffer without proper irrigation.

They also urged the government to expedite the project to link rivers within Tamil Nadu and sought to increase the minimum support price for paddy to ₹2,500 per quintal and the fair and remunerative price for sugarcane.

Speaking at the meeting, Cauvery V. Dhanapalan, president of the movement, said the State government should consider increasing the procurement price of milk through Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation and distribute fodder to dairy farmers at a subsidised rate.

The movement also passed a resolution seeking reforms in the process of availing compensation under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. It said the government should assess the crop losses at the individual farmer level instead of using a cluster-based approach at the revenue village level to disburse compensation.

The members also demanded making agriculture a mandatory subject at the school level and giving reservation for wards of farmers in agriculture courses in higher education.

