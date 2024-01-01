GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers’ associations urge cooperative banks to return deposit amount taken for sanctioning farm loans prior to 2021

The State government, in 2021, waived loans taken by farmers from cooperative banks; however, the deposits taken by banks from farmers to sanction loans have not been returned, says associations

January 01, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu has urged the State government to take steps to return deposit amount paid by farmers to avail loans from cooperative banks.

Committee president P.R. Pandian told presspersons at Mannargudi on Monday that in 2021, the then AIADMK government, led by Edappadi K. Palanisami, waived loans totalling ₹12,500 crore taken by farmers from cooperative banks across the State.

However, the banks failed to return the deposit amount paid by farmers to avail the loans. Hence, he urged the State government to take steps to return ₹1,200 crore paid by farmers as deposit amount as early as possible failing which they would take the issue to the streets, he added.

Water release

Mr. Pandian urged the State government to release water from Mettur dam to save the standing “samba” crop raised on about 15 lakh acres in delta. The crop raised by farmers in October and November was in dire need of water as the region received insufficient rain during the northeast monsoon.

Since irrigating the fields till February end became crucial, he demanded that the available water at Mettur be distributed to the delta region judiciously till February 15.

Considering the difficulty with which the ‘samba’ paddy had been raised by delta farmers this season, Mr. Pandian demanded that ‘samba’ paddy should be procured at ₹3,500 a quintal and the sugarcane at ₹5,000 a tonne.

