Farmers associations stage demonstration in Thanjavur

August 05, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - THANJAVUR

Members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) affiliated Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam and the Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers Association staged a demonstration near the Thanjavur Collectorate on Friday exhorting the State government to take over the private sugar mill at Thirumandankudi in Thanjavur district.

The demonstrators, led by the TNVS State general secretary Sami. Natarajan and the TNSFA State general secretary T.Ravindran, raised slogans demanding the payment of outstanding amount to the farmers who had supplied sugarcane to the mill prior to the take over the establishment by the present owner, with interest and waiving of bank loans taken in the name of the sugarcane suppliers by the erstwhile mill management.

They had also urged the State government to take over the mill management and save the lives of hapless sugarcane farmers.

