Farmers’ associations seek withdrawal of Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation for Special Projects Bill

May 21, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations has urged the State government to withdraw the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation for Special Projects Bill that aims to streamline the consolidation of government land for large projects.

On the concluding day of the budget session last month, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly adopted the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation for Special Projects Bill, which aims to streamline and regulate the process of consolidation of government lands for large projects, including the exchange of lands involving waterbodies.

Opposing the Act, P.R. Pandian, president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu, alleged that it was passed, in a hurry without any discussion in the Assembly, with an intention to facilitate the international corporates to procure large-scale farmlands for their projects without any hindrance.

The Bill adopted by the Assembly awaits approval of Governor R.N. Ravi. “We have petitioned the Governor not to give assent to the Bill, which is against the rights of farmers, and demanded to conduct a consultative meeting,” said Mr. Pandian.

Farmers also expressed concern that the proposed legislation would dilute the Protected Special Agricultural Zone status of the Cauvery Delta districts and destroy the lakes, ponds, and waterbodies in the State.

They have decided to draw the attention of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin by submitting petitions to him through District Collectors on Monday during the weekly grievances redressal meeting seeking withdrawal of the Bill.

