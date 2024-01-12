GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers’ associations seek compensation for crop loss due to rain

January 12, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Coordination Committee of All Farmers’ Association of Tamil Nadu has urged the State government to provide ₹25,000 per acre to farmers of the Cauvery delta districts as compensation for crop loss due to rain.

In a statement, association president P.R. Pandian said rain in the first week of January had caused large-scale damages to paddy crops that were on the verge of harvest. The State government should take steps to enumerate crop loss in various districts in a transparent manner and provide a compensation of ₹25,000 per acre to the affected farmers, he said.

Damage in Karaikal

In Karaikal, members of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, headed by its coordinator S. Ananda Kumar, had submitted a petition to Karaikal Collector A. Kulothungan.

In the petition, the morcha urged the district administration to take steps to provide compensation to the rain-affected farmers of Nedungadu, Neravy, T.R. Pattinam and Thirunallar.

