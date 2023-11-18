HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers’ associations form struggle committee, demand withdrawal of cases against protesters in Tiruvannamalai

The new forum, christened Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangankalin Poratta Kuzhu, called for the revocation of the detention of the ‘struggle committee coordinator’ Arul under the Goondas Act

November 18, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A group of farmers organisations, which came together to float a joint struggle committee here on Saturday, has strongly condemned the stringent criminal action initiated against farmers fighting against the land acquisition for SIPCOT in Tiruvannamalai and called for Statewide protests on November 21. Members of the committee would observe a fast in Chennai on November 29.

The committee held Highways Minister E.V. Velu, Tiruvannamalai District Collector and the district Superintendent of Police responsible for the action aimed at “suppressing” farmers’ protest against the land acquisition at Melma village and urged the State government to dismiss them. The agitation was intended to press for this demand, it said.

The protest was called after an urgent meeting of representatives of farmers’ associations, including the Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam led by P.R. Pandian and Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Innaippu Vivasayigal Sangam headed by P. Ayyakannu, with Dikshidhar Balasubramanian, a farmers’ activist of Tiruchi, in the chair. Representatives of various other farmers associations too attended the meeting.

The new forum, christened Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangankalin Poratta Kuzhu, while “accepting” Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s decision to revoke the detention of six of the seven protesters under the Goondas Act, however, criticised the ulterior motive of thwarting farmers’ unity and any opposition to acquisition of cultivable lands of farmers.

The Chief Minister’s statement that the detention of six persons was revoked based on a representation from the family members pleading for their release and assuring that they would not indulge in such activities any more, was nothing but an attempt to stifle democracy. The Chief Minister should withdraw the statement, the committee demanded.

It called for the revocation of the detention of the ‘struggle committee coordinator’ Arul under the Goondas Act and the unconditional release of all arrested farmers and the withdrawal of all cases booked against them. The committee rejected the contention that Mr. Arul was instigating the protest to prevent development projects in Tiruvannamalai.

The committee demanded the withdrawal of the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act, 2023 claiming it “posed a threat to the livelihood of farmers by allowing acquisition of agricultural land and encroachment of lakes and ponds and divert water courses.”

Related Topics

Tiruchi / agriculture / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.