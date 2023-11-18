Farmers’ associations form struggle committee, demand withdrawal of cases against protesters in Tiruvannamalai

November 18, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A group of farmers organisations, which came together to float a joint struggle committee here on Saturday, has strongly condemned the stringent criminal action initiated against farmers fighting against the land acquisition for SIPCOT in Tiruvannamalai and called for Statewide protests on November 21. Members of the committee would observe a fast in Chennai on November 29.

The committee held Highways Minister E.V. Velu, Tiruvannamalai District Collector and the district Superintendent of Police responsible for the action aimed at “suppressing” farmers’ protest against the land acquisition at Melma village and urged the State government to dismiss them. The agitation was intended to press for this demand, it said.

The protest was called after an urgent meeting of representatives of farmers’ associations, including the Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam led by P.R. Pandian and Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Innaippu Vivasayigal Sangam headed by P. Ayyakannu, with Dikshidhar Balasubramanian, a farmers’ activist of Tiruchi, in the chair. Representatives of various other farmers associations too attended the meeting.

The new forum, christened Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangankalin Poratta Kuzhu, while “accepting” Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s decision to revoke the detention of six of the seven protesters under the Goondas Act, however, criticised the ulterior motive of thwarting farmers’ unity and any opposition to acquisition of cultivable lands of farmers.

The Chief Minister’s statement that the detention of six persons was revoked based on a representation from the family members pleading for their release and assuring that they would not indulge in such activities any more, was nothing but an attempt to stifle democracy. The Chief Minister should withdraw the statement, the committee demanded.

It called for the revocation of the detention of the ‘struggle committee coordinator’ Arul under the Goondas Act and the unconditional release of all arrested farmers and the withdrawal of all cases booked against them. The committee rejected the contention that Mr. Arul was instigating the protest to prevent development projects in Tiruvannamalai.

The committee demanded the withdrawal of the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act, 2023 claiming it “posed a threat to the livelihood of farmers by allowing acquisition of agricultural land and encroachment of lakes and ponds and divert water courses.”