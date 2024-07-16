Farmers’ association withdraws bandh call

The Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers’ Association has welcomed the decision taken at the all-party (legislative) meeting convened to discuss the Cauvery issue in Chennai on Tuesday and withdrew its call for a bandh on July 26.

The meeting was convened in the wake of Karnataka’s refusal to abide by the directive of the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) to release 1 tmcft of water a day to Tamil Nadu till July 31.

Addressing a press conference in Thanjavur, association general secretary P.R. Pandian welcomed the resolutions adopted at the meeting, including the one stating that the State government would move the Supreme Court in this regard. “We welcome the decisions and our plan to organise a bandh and road/rail rokos on July 26 on the issue has been temporarily postponed,” he said.

Mr. Pandian, however, said the quantum of 1 tmcft as ordered by the CWRC would not be adequate to meet the requirements of even the single samba crop in the Cauvery delta region. The State government should raise the demand for releasing TN’s share of 44 tmcft for June and July.

The Cauvery Water Management Authority had the responsibility and full powers to ensure compliance by Karnataka. If Karnataka refused to abide by the authority’s directive, the Centre should intervene, he added.

