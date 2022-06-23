Farmers association welcomes Union Ministry of Environment’s stand on Mekedatu

The Tamizhaga Cauvery Farmers Association (TCFA) has welcomed the stand taken by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Karnataka’s proposal to build a reservoir across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu.

Speaking to reporters at the venue of a fast, organised by the association here on Thursday in protest against the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s ( CWMA) decision to take up the discussion the Mekedatu proposal, the general secretary of the association, P. R. Pandian claimed that the Union Ministry had stated that the detailed project report on the Mekedatu dam submitted by the Karnataka government would not be taken up for scrutiny until the lower riparian States express consent.

While welcoming the Union Environment Ministry’s stand on the Mekedadu issue, the Delta farmers were aggrieved to note the firmness with which the Cauvery Water Management Authority went ahead with its decision to discuss the Mekedatu issue at the meeting of riparian States convened by it, he said.

Terming the CWMA’s stand on the Mekedatu issue as illegal, Mr. Pandian urged the Authority to toe the line of the Union Environment Ministry and return the Mekedatu dam construction DPR without any discussion. Further, the Authority should keep in mind the Supreme Court’s observation when the Tamil Nadu government brought to its notice the Karnataka government’s move to construct a dam across the river Cauvery at Mekedatu in the year 2018. The Supreme Court had observed that though anyone could prepare any project report the final decision could be taken by the Authority and by the apex court) only, he added.

Hundreds of farmers from the Delta region participated in the fast organised by the TCFA near the Tiruvarur Railway Junction here on Wednesday to register their protest over the CWMA’s decision to discuss the issue at its meeting.