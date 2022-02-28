Farmers association want sand mining to be stopped in Cauvery, Kollidam

P. Ayyakannu of Desiya Thenidhiya Nathigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam conveys the demands to Collector S Sivarasu in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Members of Desiya Thennidia Nadigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam staged a protest in front of the Collector’s Office in the city on Monday to press for their charter of demands, including stoppage of sand mining from Cauvery and Kollidam rivers as the construction material was being allegedly transported to Karnataka and Kerala.

The association claimed that river sand mined from Cauvery and Kollidam rivers here was being sent to Karnataka and Kerala, “which were not giving water to Tamil Nadu.” Hence, sand mining from the two rivers should be stopped here, demanded P.Ayyakannu, the association president, who led the demonstration.

Prevention of corruption in procurement of paddy at the direct procurement centres and sanction of crop loans as per the scale of finance were among their other key demands.

The association members were later persuaded to withdraw the protest by Collector S.Sivarasu.