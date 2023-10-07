ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers association urges government to hike procurement price of milk

October 07, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam has urged the State government to hike the procurement price of milk to protect the interests of milk producers supplying to the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (Aavin).

The association urged the government to hike the price of milk procured through the milk producers’ cooperative societies to ₹41.75 per litre for cow’s milk and ₹51 a litre for buffalo milk in view of the steep rise in cost input costs. This was essential to maintain parity with private dairies which were offering better price and many Aavin suppliers were switching over.

“If a fair price is not given to us, we will form a company to procure milk and sell it in bulk to whoever offers the best price,” said a resolution adopted at the executive committee meeting of the district unit of the association here recently. The association also called for adopting the ISI norms in the Aavin procurement and provide cattle feed at 50% subsidy for Aavin suppliers.

