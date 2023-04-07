ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers’ association urges CM to boycott PM’s event

April 07, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Thamizhnadu Anaithu Vivasayigal Sangangalin Kootamaippu urged Chief Minister M.K.Stalin and other elected representatives from Tamil Nadu to avoid participating in the official functions in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate on April 8 in Chennai.

Addressing the media at Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district on April 7, Kootamaippu president P.R. Pandian claimed that participation of elected representatives from Tamil Nadu in the Prime Minister’s function would be nothing but an act of self-abasement against the backdrop of the “silence on the part of the Union government” to the letters from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in connection with the proposal to auction three lignite blocks for mining in the Cauvery Delta and fertile regions issue.

Hence, Mr Pandian said the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister should follow the steps of his counterparts in Telangana and West Bengal who, according to him, avoid participating in the Prime Minister functions in their respective States consistently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US