Farmers’ association urges CM to boycott PM’s event

April 07, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Thamizhnadu Anaithu Vivasayigal Sangangalin Kootamaippu urged Chief Minister M.K.Stalin and other elected representatives from Tamil Nadu to avoid participating in the official functions in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate on April 8 in Chennai.

Addressing the media at Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district on April 7, Kootamaippu president P.R. Pandian claimed that participation of elected representatives from Tamil Nadu in the Prime Minister’s function would be nothing but an act of self-abasement against the backdrop of the “silence on the part of the Union government” to the letters from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in connection with the proposal to auction three lignite blocks for mining in the Cauvery Delta and fertile regions issue.

Hence, Mr Pandian said the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister should follow the steps of his counterparts in Telangana and West Bengal who, according to him, avoid participating in the Prime Minister functions in their respective States consistently.

