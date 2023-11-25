Farmers association to take out rallies in delta districts

November 25, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers’ Association has expressed its displeasure over political parties remaining silent spectators to the recent measures adopted by the State government machinery to quell farmers’ protest against the acquisition of agricultural lands for development projects.

Addressing the media at Thanjavur on Saturday, association general secretary P.R. Pandian said that only in Tamil Nadu extreme action such as detaining protesting farmers under the Goondas Act was being taken. It was disheartening to note that State-level political parties had not come out in support of farmers who were agitating against the forcible acquisition of agricultural land in the name of development at Parandur in Kancheepuram district and at Melma in Tiruvannamalai district.

The government machinery was bent on acquiring fertile lands through the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act, 2023 since farmers were left to fend for themselves as there was no support from even the political parties which claim that they were championing the cause of farmers.

Hence, the Association has decided to hold ‘propaganda rallies’ for five days in the Delta region from January 1, 2024. On the final day, a massive congregation of farmers would be held at Tiruvarur to remind the present government of its electoral assurances such as the upward revision of procurement price of paddy and sugarcane and others, he added.

If the “excesses” against the farming community were to continue, the association would be left with no option but to ask the farming community to turn against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led front in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Pandian added.