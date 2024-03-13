ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers association to stage fast at Tiruvarur

March 13, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu will stage a fast at Tiruvarur on Friday in support of its demand that the Tamil Nadu government take up legal steps to prevent the Karnataka government from going ahead with its proposal to construct a dam across Cauvery River at Mekedatu.

Addressing the media at Thiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur district on Wednesday, Committee president P. R. Pandian regretted that while the Karnataka Ministers were vigorously pursuing their intention to construct a dam at Mekedatu, their counterparts in Tamil Nadu preferred to remain silent.

Stating that a sense of apprehension had cropped up among the farming community in Tamil Nadu that the hard-fought rights over Cauvery river water might be lost, he called upon the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and the government to initiate legal steps on a war footing to check the nefarious intentions of the upper riparian State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to express their anguish, the farmers would be staging a fast at Tiruvarur on March 15, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US