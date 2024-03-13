GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers association to stage fast at Tiruvarur

March 13, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu will stage a fast at Tiruvarur on Friday in support of its demand that the Tamil Nadu government take up legal steps to prevent the Karnataka government from going ahead with its proposal to construct a dam across Cauvery River at Mekedatu.

Addressing the media at Thiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur district on Wednesday, Committee president P. R. Pandian regretted that while the Karnataka Ministers were vigorously pursuing their intention to construct a dam at Mekedatu, their counterparts in Tamil Nadu preferred to remain silent.

Stating that a sense of apprehension had cropped up among the farming community in Tamil Nadu that the hard-fought rights over Cauvery river water might be lost, he called upon the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and the government to initiate legal steps on a war footing to check the nefarious intentions of the upper riparian State.

In order to express their anguish, the farmers would be staging a fast at Tiruvarur on March 15, he added.

