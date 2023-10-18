HamberMenu
Farmers association seeks hike in compensation for crop loss

October 18, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Thanjavur District Unit of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India, has urged the Tamil Nadu government to hike compensation sanctioned for farmers whose kuruvai crop was affected due to shortage of water.

Passing a resolution at the District General Committee meeting held here on Tuesday, the Sangam pointed out that the farmers had remitted ₹3,500 crore as premium to crop insurance companies but the amount announced by the government for disbursement among the affected farmers was just ₹560 crore.

Further, the Tamil Nadu government had announced ₹13,500 per hectare as compensation whereas it should be ₹35,000 per acre since the farmers had lost their crop totally.

While stressing the revision of kuruvai crop loss compensation, the Sangam passed another resolution exhorting the Union and State governments to initiate steps on a war footing to avail Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water from Karnataka for taking up the already delayed samba cultivation.

