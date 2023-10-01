Farmers’ association members stage rail roko in Tiruchi 

October 01, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Members of Desiya Thenindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam led by its State president P. Ayyakannu on Sunday morning staged a rail roko near the Kudamurutti bridge by blocking the Tiruchi-Coimbatore railway line.

Around 60 farmers gathered on the railway line near the Kudamurutti bridge to protest against the Karnataka government for not releasing the due share of water in the Cauvery river.

Mr. Ayyakannu said the Karnataka government should immediately release water in the Cauvery River based on the directions given by the Supreme Court of India. When Tiruchi City Police prevented them from blocking the railway line, the protestors moved to an adjacent area, which falls under the jurisdiction of Tiruchi district rural police.

They also placed a broken girder on the railway track. The movement of trains deferred was for nearly 20 minutes on the route. The Tiruchi district rural police removed the protestors and cleared the railway line. Around 30 protestors were detained and kept in a marriage hall at Kuzhumani.

Two days ago, the Tiruchi City Police removed the makeshift sheds put up by the association members near Chinthamani in Tiruchi following the expiry of 14-day time given by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court permitting the members to stage a protest.