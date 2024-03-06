Farmers’ association members stage rail roko in Mayiladuthurai

March 06, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Members of Desiya Thenindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, led by its State president P. Ayyakannu, on Wednesday, staged a rail roko at Mayiladuthurai Railway Junction against the Union government.

Around 100 members owing allegiance to the association blocked Chennai - Tiruchi Chozhan Express for about 15 minutes.

Mr. Ayyakannu said the Union government had failed to consider the demands of farmers to increase procurement prices for agricultural produce and condemned the attack on their counterparts who had been protesting in New Delhi, pressing various demands.

Police removed them from the spot and detained them in a private marriage hall. They were released in the evening.