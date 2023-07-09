ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers’ association members block traffic

July 09, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated with the Communist Party of India, blocked vehicular traffic near the Keezhapalam in Mannargudi, Tiruvarur district, urging the Karnataka government to release water in the Cauvery river.

The demonstrators led by the CPI Tiruvarur district secretary V. Selvaraj raised slogans urging the Karnataka government to release 40.25 tmcft of water from the dams in Karnataka into Cauvery rive as per the Cauvery Tribunal Award.

They also raised slogans condemning the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Sivakumar for seeking permission from the Union Water Resources Ministry for taking up the Mekedatu Dam project.

The demonstrators claimed that the standing kuruvai crop could be saved if only 10,000 cusecs of water was released into the Cauvery and Vennar river systems on turn basis, sources said.

