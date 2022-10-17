Farmers’ association leader, members taken into preventive custody

ADVERTISEMENT

The president of Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam P. Ayyakannu and 11 other farmers owing allegiance to the forum were taken into preventive custody by the police here on Monday after they apparently planned to stage a protest in front of a private sugar mill in Cuddalore district to demand the mill to pay the dues to sugarcane suppliers.

Police sources said the action against Mr. Ayyakannu and the other farmers were taken into custody in the morning to stop them from proceeding ahead with their plan. They were released in the evening.