ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers’ association leader arrested

January 20, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 President of Desiya Thennindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam P. Ayyakannu and 78 others were arrested here on Saturday after they attempted to stage a road roko agitation demanding that they be allowed to present a petition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Srirangam temple.

They wanted to urge the Prime Minister to implement the assurances given by the BJP in its poll manifesto with respect to farmers’ welfare and development. 

Police sources said permission was denied to Mr. Ayyakannu to meet the Prime Minister on the grounds that it was a temple visit and that none were allowed to meet him. Mr. Ayyakannu along with his supporters came out of his house at Annamalai Nagar to stage a road roko after being denied permission to meet the Prime Minister when the police arrested all of them. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US