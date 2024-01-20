Farmers’ association leader arrested

January 20, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

President of Desiya Thennindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam P. Ayyakannu and 78 others were arrested here on Saturday after they attempted to stage a road roko agitation demanding that they be allowed to present a petition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Srirangam temple.

They wanted to urge the Prime Minister to implement the assurances given by the BJP in its poll manifesto with respect to farmers’ welfare and development.

Police sources said permission was denied to Mr. Ayyakannu to meet the Prime Minister on the grounds that it was a temple visit and that none were allowed to meet him. Mr. Ayyakannu along with his supporters came out of his house at Annamalai Nagar to stage a road roko after being denied permission to meet the Prime Minister when the police arrested all of them.